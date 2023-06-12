A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael “Mike” Macho, 67 of rural Dexter, MN will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday (June 16, 2023) at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Stewartville, MN with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Mr. Macho died on Friday (June 9, 2023) of natural causes at his home.

Michael F. Macho was born on September 11, 1955 in Springfield MN to Russ and Joan (Lipetzky) Macho. He grew up in Clements, MN later moving to Granite Falls, MN, where he graduated from Yellow Medicine East HS in 1973. He enlisted in the Naval Aircorp where he assisted in the assembly of military parachutes. Later in his life he joined the Legion Riders of Austin, MN. Michael was married on June 7, 1980 at St. Marys Catholic Church in Chatfield, MN to Susan “Suzy” Manahan. Following their marriage the couple lived in Chatfield and La Crescent, MN for a few years. They moved to Stewartville, MN in 1993 where they raised their family and made their home for a number of years. Michael owned and operated his own companies throughout his lifetime including Mike’s Auto Clinic in Chatfield and Ag Services for many years. His passion was working as a millwright worker helping grain handlers across the Midwest region. Susan was a homemaker and was employed at Mayo Clinic in Rochester for 42 years primarily in Central Services. In 2004 they moved to their farm in rural Dexter.

Michael was an active member of St. Bernards Catholic Church in Stewartville serving on the church council and with its Mens Club activities. He instilled his love of canoeing and fishing that he learned as a child, onto his children. There were many memories made on the water. He also looked forward every year going to LaCrosse, WI spending time with his friends during the Oktoberfest festivities, as well as pool parties on the 4th of July. Mostly, Michael enjoyed motorcycle rides, catching up with a good friend, telling a good joke, and his dogs, Bobo and Mugz. He loved time spent with his family, especially his granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife - Susan ; 2 daughters and 1 son - Eric Michael of Sargeant, MN; Melissa (Jason) Meyerhofer of Stewartville, MN and Elizabeth (Troy) Steinkamp of Adams, MN; 4 granddaughters- Madison, Hannah, Mya, and Violet; 1 sister - LeAnn (Bill) Manor of Colfax, WI; 2 brothers - Ross (Nadine) Macho of Ellendale, MN and Richard (Merila) Macho of Helena, MT and brother-in-law - James Hundertmark (Audrey Farnsworth) of Stewartville. As well as his cousins and nieces and nephews, whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his parents Russel and Joan Macho and his beloved sister Patricia Hundertmark.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Friday morning. Burial will take place at St. Bernards Catholic Cemetery in Stewartville. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray FH in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Mike and are welcome at www. griffin-gray .com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael ’‘Mike” Macho, please visit our floral store.