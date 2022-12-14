Michael Orgish, 86 of Rochester MN. Died on Friday December 9, 2022, at Cottage Wood Care Facility in Rochester while was under the care of Seasons Hospice.

Michael was born on November 12, 1936 in Spencer, WI. He was the son of the late Robert and Josephine (Knorn) Orgish. He attended local schools in Stevens Point graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1955. Michael entered the United States Air Force on January 12, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI. He received the Good Conduct Medal and the Air Force Longevity Service Award. He was honorably discharged on January 11, 1962 at Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Michigan. His marriage to Hazel Wright took place on November 2, 1964 in Sioux Falls, SD.

His wife Hazel survives. Michael worked for the National Weather Services as a Metrological Technician until his retirement in 1993. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He also loved camping, traveling, training his hunting dogs and re-loading his own ammunition, and was a history buff. He was most proud of his family and his children. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Michael’s name will be established at a later date. Survivors include his wife Hazel, his four children; Nancy (David) Fitzgerald of Rochester, Michael (Barb) Orgish of Kenbridge, Virginia, Karen Orgish of Rochester and Paul (Melissa) Orgish of Grangeville, Idaho. Four grandchildren; Andrew, Kendra, Kate and Elizabeth and two great-grandchildren Mia and Declan. Further survived by 3 sisters; Barbara Kranig, Stevens Point, Dorothy (Dave) Pavelski, Stevens Point and Mary Orgish-Lederhause of Stevens Point, and one brother Ted (Rose) Orgish of Nekoosa. He was preceded in death by his sister Josephine Tanck, one brother Robert Orgish and three brother in laws; Jerry Tanck, Jerry Kranig and Paul Lederhause.

Celebration of Life for Michael will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Rd, Plover. Pastor Bill Christiansen officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. Saturday morning until the time for services. Full Military Honors will follow the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Maine Cemetery at a later date. The Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.