Michael R. Lidgerding, 71 of Wabasha, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home.

Michael Robert was born March 19, 1951, in Red Wing, MN to Luverne and Eleanor (Schaffer) Lidgerding. He graduated from Red Wing High School in 1969, and obtained his bachelor’s degree in business from Winona State University in 1973. On June 15, 1990, he married Jacqueline M. Jackson in Lake City, MN and together they raised three daughters: Lisa, Jody, and Laura.

He was President and CEO of Loon Lake Decoy Company, Inc. His company manufactured lamps, sculptures and other interior items. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating and bird watching. He was also an avid Twins and Vikings fan. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited as well as the other wildlife organizations. He played bass guitar in rock bands and enjoyed music with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie; three daughters: Lisa (Sean) Dean, Jody (Nick) Pederson and Laura (Charlie) Hammel; and 5 grandsons, Gavin, Jacob, Henry, Dylan and Tommy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: James Lidgerding, William Lidgerding, Victoria Lidgerding Jones, and Joseph Lidgerding.

Celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the West Side Tavern located at 515 Gambia Ave, Wabasha, MN, from 2:00 - 6:00 pm.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com