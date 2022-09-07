Mike Zabel, age 67, of Sacred Heart, Minnesota, died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall, Minnesota. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. A time to share memories will begin at 7:00 p.m. A private internment will take place in Rochester, Minnesota, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Bitty Kitty Brigade (bittykittybrigade.org), or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Michael Robert Zabel was born on June 6, 1955, to Robert and LaVerne (Gorski) Zabel in Tallahassee, Florida. He grew up in Rochester, Minnesota, and graduated from Lourdes High School in 1973. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota where he graduated with a degree in Mortuary Science in 1977.

On December 2, 1978, Mike was united in marriage to Darla Slater in Willmar, Minnesota. The couple was later divorced. He worked at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo, Minnesota as a funeral director from 1981 until the early 1990s. Most recently, Mike was employed at Grill Works in Marshall and officially retired in 2020.

Mike was passionate about serving the families that called on him during his funeral service career which carried into his service as a volunteer first responder, volunteer firefighter and City Council member in Echo. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed golfing, spending time with family, and frequently traveled to Las Vegas on trips to see his grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his children, April Zabel, of Maplewood, Eric Zabel of Las Vegas, NV; mother, LaVerne Zabel of Rochester; 3 grandchildren, Jacob Zabel, Joseph Zabel, Benjamin Zabel all of Las Vegas, NV; 5 siblings, Pat Sandmeyer of Red Wing, Sue (Ron) Moffit of Rochester, John (Gayle) Zabel of Hudson, WI, Chris (Cheryl) Zabel of Bigfork, MT, Barb (Dave) Klein of Clearwater; former spouse Darla Slater of Sacred Heart; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, Bob Zabel; brother, Jeff Zabel; and numerous beloved pets over the years.

Blessed be his memory.