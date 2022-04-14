Michael S. Sizer, took his last ride to heaven on April 11th 2022. Mike is preceded in death by his mother Glendoris Sizer, father Oren Sizer, and brother Brad Sizer.

Mike is survived by his daughter Trisha Sizer Dessner (Shaun Dessner), His spouse Gail Barrett, sister Vikki Sandvik (Dean Sandvik) granddaughter Bailey Dessner, and niece and nephew Stephanie and Jeffrey Berens.

A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN on April 30th at 12:00p.m. with a celebration of life to follow immediately after the service at Shar’s Country Palace in Rochester, MN.