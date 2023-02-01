Michael Stevens

Michael (Mike) Paul Stevens, 66, of Rochester, MN formerly of Hayfield, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his cabin in Wisconsin.

Mike was born December 17, 1956, at Fort Polk, Louisiana Army Base to Merlin and Elaine (Dilworth) Stevens. He graduated from Hayfield High School in 1975. He married the love of his life, Tamera (Tammy) Johnson on August 15th, 1981, in Hayfield, MN. They welcomed two children, Brittany and Brady. Mike ran a large farm operation and partnered with his Father-in-law, Marshall Johnson, for many years in the cattle business. Mike pursued his other love of real estate and developed a housing division near the Oaks Golf Course and built several townhomes in Hayfield. Mike became a Certified General and Residential appraiser and eventually also became a real estate broker/realtor. He currently owned Realty Plus, LLC and worked alongside his son, Brady.

Mike loved sports, he played basketball in high school and at Winona State, but what he really enjoyed was watching any ‘good game’. Mike was a hard worker, never sitting still. He always had a house project in the works, whether his own, or for his kids. He loved spending time at their cabin on the lake. Mike loved his wife and family dearly, and was crazy about his 3 grandchildren, always on the ready with a treat or some cash. Mike was a kind, generous and unselfish man; he loved making a child laugh and receiving their high fives. He had the unique talent of riding a unicycle and could juggle, always teased that he could be in the circus. We will miss his smile, his laugh and we always felt his unwavering love.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Merlin Stevens; brothers, Rick Stevens and Jeff Stevens; twin sisters; and his step-father, Art DePuy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marshall and Vivian Johnson.

Mike is survived by his wife Tammy; daughter, Brittany (Derrick) Thompson; son, Brady (Kate Pike); grandchildren, Harper, Beckett and Elliott; mother, Elaine DePuy; brother, Jerry (Theresa); sisters, Linda (Stan) Timmerman, Nancy (Terry) Gulbransen, Judy (Tom) Sanvik; sisters in-law, Mary Stevens-Cash, Cheryl Stevens; in-laws, Duane (Sarah) Johnson, Linda (Lowell) Heydt, Robin (Mike) Brekke, Bridget (Scott) Oslund; step-brother, Scott DePuy; step-sister, Kelley (Jerry) Reecher and many nieces and nephews that meant the world to Mike.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 1st St SE Hayfield, MN with Pastor Kristen Anderson officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 501 2nd St NW Hayfield, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be held at later date in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield, MN.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 501 2nd St NW Hayfield, MN 55940 (507)477-2259. Blessed be his memory.