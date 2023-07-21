Michael Thomas Kelley, age 31 of Rochester, passed away on July 20, 2023. Michael was surrounded in peace by his wife Katlin and immediate family.

Michael was born in Rochester, MN to Mark and Maureen Kelley also of Rochester. Michael lived in Rochester most of his life graduating high school from Century in 2011. He then went onto the University of MN Duluth where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in management information systems. Michael took his first career step with McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing as a Business IT Analyst. It was there where he met the love of his life Katlin Schmidt. It didn’t take long for Michael to express to his family he was going to marry this girl. Katlin meant the world to Michael. They were each other’s best friends.

Michael’s life was full of family and fun. He had a passion for two things, the Green Bay Packers and hunting. Since, before he could walk, he witnessed the bond between a father and son through many hours spent with his dad and Grandpa. Michael, Mark, and Grandpa Mike took many annual trips together both to Canada fishing and South Dakota pheasant hunting. Michael was blessed to grow up under the wings of two older sisters (Michelle & Melissa). The family remembers Michael as someone who had the greatest appreciation and love for his family. This was shown through the relationships and love he had for his friends, grandparents, his cousins, and his aunts and uncles. Michael was a proud uncle to one nephew Mason and three beautiful nieces Leighton, Aspyn, and Brekyn.

Katlin and Michael married in 2020 and built their life together spending many weekends at the lake, taking trips, spending time with friends, and filling their lives with things that brought them both joy. One of the biggest bundles of joy came when they brought two fur babies into their lives (Mia and Aria). Michael most recently was working as a Senior Business Systems Analyst at CHS. He recently joined this company in the past 2 years and loved the opportunities it brought him.

Michael will be extremely missed by those who loved him deeply. His loss was unexpected. His family and friends will remember him as strong-willed, a devoted husband, and having the biggest heart. Michael is survived by his wife Katlin (Schmidt), parents Mark and Maureen, sisters Michelle (Brett) Plonsky, Melissa (Nick) Lukovsky, one nephew, three nieces, grandma (Myrna Kelley) and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael is preceded in death by five of his grandparents, Michael Kelley, Raymond and Darlene Glasrud, and Joe and Dolores Drennan.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901). The memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Rochester. There will be a one hour visitation prior to the service at the church.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home in honored to be serving the Kelley family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.