Michael Tupper

Michael “Tups” Donald Tupper, 66, passed away on February 13, 2022, surrounded by family.

Michael graduated in 1973 from John Marshall High School in Rochester. He married Pat Vankirk then later divorced. Served in the Navy from 1974-1975, and National Air Force Reserves. He became an electrician on May 26, 1978, until retirement in 2017 and during this time, he was also a Business Rep for a total of eight years, President of the Union for a total of ten years, and President of the PAL Board from 2000 – 2017.

He married Diana Markee on September 20, 2013. They have 5 children, Jessica (David) Moore, Jason (Jenny) Tupper, Adam (Kendra) Markee, Jacob (Nicole) Markee, and Hannah (Abe) Markee; 16 grandchildren, Brady, Cidni, Alexis, Jasmine, Grace, Landon, Nevaeh, Kenzie, Dawson, Hannah, Noah, Emma, Olivia, Paisley, and Sebastien. Five siblings, Jocelyn (Bryan) Klimek, Carol (Sid) Brannon, Randy (Margie) Tupper, Steven (Tracy) Tupper, and Michele Tupper. He is preceded in death by his parents.

His greatest passion was spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends. He loved riding his Road King motorcycle, long or short road trips, his beloved dogs Calli and Matti. He was a coach for baseball, was involved in Boy Scouts of America, and ran for Senator.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, in the River Park Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorials are preferred to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), PAL, or PossAbilities of Southern MN.

