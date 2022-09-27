The funeral service for Michael William Curtis will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston, MN.

Michael William Curtis, 70 of Rochester passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022 at the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital. Michael was born on October 16, 1951 in Rochester to Ancille (Fordham) and William Curtis. Following graduation from Mayo High School, he attended Cooking School in Rochester for two years before enlisting in the US Navy in 1972. He served 21 years, retiring in 1993. He returned to Rochester and worked as a baker at HyVee. In 1995, he met the love of his life, Remedios “Remy” Aguinaldo. They were married December 19, 1996. The couple made Rochester their home. He was active along with his wife in the local Phil-Am Club and loved to travel. Even with all his years in the service and traveling, he always yearned for his true home back in Rochester.

He is survived by his wife Remy of Rochester, four brothers: James and John of Rochester, Jay of Red Wing, MN and Randal of Austin, MN, three sisters: Cindy Figy of Rochester, Lisa Hageman of Calmar, IA and Sallie Curtis of Papillion, NE.

He preceded in death by his mother and father, and his brothers Gary and Richard.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

