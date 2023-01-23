It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michelle Hanson (Jones) on January 20, 2023, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband Craig, and children Erica and Cody.

Michelle graduated from Stewartville High School and most recently lived in New Hope.

Michelle was known for her unwavering love for her children, her passion for crafting blankets, and her enormous heart. She will forever be remembered for her kind spirit and selfless nature. She was also a fierce supporter of the Mankato Marauders rugby team. Mama Hanson loved cheering on her boys.

A devoted member of the Pay It Forward Fund, Michelle tirelessly volunteered her time and energy to help women battling cancer as they go through treatment. She also had a successful career as a legal assistant at Fredrikson & Byron, where she worked for 30+ years.

The family asks that you consider memorial donations to the Pay it Forward Fund or the Golden Valley Humane Society. A service will be held in the spring.