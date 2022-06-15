Mickey Waldron died peacefully on May 29 at the age of 88. Mickey was born in Rochester and raised in St. Charles, MN. While later working in Rochester he met and fell in love with Alethia Uetzmann dancing at the Pla-Mor Ballroom. They married in 1956. He worked at 7Up Bottling Co. until 1987 when they moved to Mesa, AZ. There he enjoyed the perpetual sunshine and warm weather, working as a church custodian until he and Alethia retired in 2000 and split their time between Mesa in winters and Show Low in summers. Mickey will be remembered by many for his quirky sense of humor and willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. Mickey was preceded in death by his wife, Alethia, and is survived by his four children, Mark (Ian), Kay Ellen, Lynett (Jon), and Brenda (Roger), 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. His ashes will be scattered at Superstition Mountain in a private family celebration of life.