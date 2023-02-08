Mildred A. Dickman

On February 3, 2023, Mildred (Millie Black) Dickman, a longtime Rochester, Minnesota resident, found her rest in God’s eternal house in heaven.

Millie was born on September 22, 1924, and spent her early childhood years in Durand and Stockholm, Wisconsin. Soon the family relocated to St. Charles, Minnesota, where Millie graduated with the high school class of 1943. Following her formal education, she moved to Rochester, Minnesota and there she met and became united in marriage to Donald C. Dickman on February 7th, 1948.

Over their 52 years of marriage, Millie and Donald raised three sons while working as an accomplished realtor and supporting the family business. Millie entered retirement in 1993 and continued to bring others peace and joy, devoting time to her extended family and friends.

She was pleased to share about her Scandinavian heritage, valued holiday traditions and customs. When it came into season, she perfected lefse and lemon meringue pies, and even with finely trained efforts of her family, those delightful delicacies cannot be duplicated.

During her extensive travels, Millie found northern Minnesota and Hawaii to be the most beautiful places on earth. And how about those Minnesota Twins? She was an avid fan favorite and would enthusiastically cheer them on during their games. Later in life, Millie inherited a darling little dog name Louie who equally shared in her compassionate grace. Millie was faithful in her lifelong spiritual journey and an active member of Zumbro Lutheran Church.

Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Don; sons, David, and Keith; parents, Ed and Hazel Black; brother, Ed and one infant brother; grandson, Jay and nephew, Bradley Black.

Millie is survived by her son, Jim (Sally) Dickman of Byron, MN, nephew Jeff, great nephew Andy (Kelly), great nieces, Amy and Angie Black, and honorary mention, Linda Bower, in addition to numerous beloved family and extraordinary friends.

Millie was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. In keeping true to scripture, Millie would inspire us to give thanks and be mindful of her favorite Psalm 118: This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it!

Our family respects the wishes of Millie and will not be holding services. A private family interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. She will forever be in our hearts. Sincere appreciation to the care team at The Waters on Mayowood Senior living.

Memorials are suggested to Zumbro Lutheran Church or to Paws and Claws Humane Society in honor of Millie Dickman.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dickman family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit ranfranzandvinefh.com.