Mildred Dulas-Sette

With great sadness, but yet comfort, with family by her side, Mildred (Millie) Julia Dulas-Sette was lifted up to her heavenly home on January 17, 2023.

Mildred Julia was born March 2, 1928 to Julius and Hedwig Dulas (née Goraczkowski) on a family farm west of Wells, MN. She attended District 39 country school in Faribault County and St. Casimir’s Catholic school in Wells. She graduated from 8th grade in 1942 and later obtained her GED from Wells High School in 1966. She had been living in the Rochester area since 1968.

During her life she worked many jobs; farm wife and laborer, waitress/food service, bookkeeper, Tupperware & Stanley sales, Kresge and Ben Franklin store cashier, Loss Prevention for Kmart, and as a secretary for the MN Bible College. She also cared for a special little girl whom she loved like a granddaughter.

Millie met Glenn Sette in 1989 and after 12 years together they married on May 9, 2001. She considered him the love of her life. Together they enjoyed dancing, fishing, and going for car rides.

Millie was a devout Catholic and had been a member of Church of the Resurrection in Rochester since 1968. In her free time she enjoyed Old Tyme and Country music, polka and square/round dancing, playing cards, bird watching and gardening. Stargazer Lilies and Iris were her favorite flowers. Millie was proud of her Polish heritage. She had a silly sense of humor and amazed people with her witty remarks, all despite a longtime battle with Parkinson’s disease. She enjoyed traveling by car with family, and spending time with family and friends. Her children were her pride and joy. Family was everything to her and she took pride in speaking about them to others.

Millie is survived by her children, Marge (Ron) Glebke, Alan McFarland, Denise McFarland, Diane Speltz, Mary (Patrick) Furumoto, Gene (Sue) McFarland, Ann (Jeff) Cox, Nathan (Julie Elias) McFarland, Alicia Hunt-Welch, Jason (Krissie) Hunt and Sara Hunt, and her daughter-in-law, Mary McFarland. She was blessed with 23 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Raymond, Eugene, Cornelius, Clement, Adrian, Rapheal and Roger Dulas; her son Arnold (Arnie) McFarland; granddaughter Susan Ann McFarland; her son-in-law Rex Welch; and her husband Glenn.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Church of the Resurrection, 1600 11 Ave in Rochester. Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN and one hour prior to the Mass at Church of the Resurrection. A luncheon will follow the service.

A private family burial will be held in the spring.

Memorials are preferred to Eagles Cancer Telethon, the Women’s Shelter, or Church of the Resurrection.

Blessed be her soul.