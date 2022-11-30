Dec. 31, 1925 - Nov. 29, 2022

LEWISTON, Minn. - Mildred Feine, 96, St. Charles, Minn., died Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Lewiston Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at Faith Lutheran Church in St. Charles. The Rev. Shawn Brooks will officiate. Interment will be in Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson, Minn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Winona Area Hospice or the church.

