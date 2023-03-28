Mildred Lichtblau

Mildred “Millie” Anna Lichtblau, 97, of Red Wing and formerly of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Valentines Assisted Living in Red Wing. She was born December 5, 1925, in Wabasha County to Alvin and Elda (Klindworth) Haglund. She grew up in Wabasha County attending school country schools in Wabasha County. On July 15, 1947, she married the love of her life, Herman Lichtblau in Wabasha by Pastor Ralph Goede, they shared 63 years together.

The Lichtblau’s lived in the Zumbro Falls and Lake City areas where they farmed before moving into town in 1976. Millie was a home maker and worked at the Zero King Coat Factory in Lake City for many years. She also worked at the Red Wing Shoe Factory for several years. Millie enjoyed growing vegetables in her large garden and canning the produce for her family. She was well known in the community for her selling her homegrown tomatoes. Millie loved cooking for her family, sewing, and make quilts, she enjoyed putting together puzzles. Most of all Millie enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Millie is survived by her children, Bonnie (Marv) Glad of Welch, Rita of Annadale, Mary (Doug) Klatt of Kenyon, Leonard (Carmen) Lichtblau of St. Cloud, FL, Eugene (Betty) Lichtblau of Red Wing, and Charles (Valerie) Lichtblau of Mims, FL; 23 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Sharon Miller, son and daughter-in-law, Curtis and Linda Lichtblau, a grandson, Brian Gorham, and 2 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake City, with Pastor Nathan Cordes officiating. Burial will follow the service in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com