Mildred Lucille Kruger, 95, lifelong resident of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at her home in Rochester surrounded by family.

Mildred was born August 13, 1927 in Rochester, MN to Carl and Frances (Teske) Groth, on November 2, 1946. She married Howard W. Kruger at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester. The couple lived on their farm south of Rochester until 1967, when they sold the farm and moved into the city. She kept busy helping her sister, Dorothy, on her farm, and attending to her gardens. She was also an avid puzzle solver. In her youth, Mildred showed horses and cattle for Dr. Graham.

She is survived by son Roy (Nancy) Kruger of Byron, MN; daughter Marilyn Messmer of Rochester, MN; son Randy Kruger of Rochester, MN, four grandchildren Brant, Karl, Heidi, and Eric; five great-grandchildren Sodona, McKenzie, Sage, Scarlet and Violet.

She is preceded in death by her husband Howard, son Ray, sister Dorothy, grandson Shelby, son-in-law Jareth, and an infant brother.

The Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with a luncheon to follow. A private family burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.

