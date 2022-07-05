Mildred “Middie” Noltee

Mildred “Middie” Julia (Holt) Noltee passed away on Thursday June 30th, 2022, at Samaritan Bethany with her daughter and her loving niece Stephanie Garness by her side.

Middie was born to Clarence and Margaret (Smith) Holt in Salem Township. She and her family lived in this Salem Township area prior to moving to Stewartville, MN where she attended school. After graduating high school, she moved to Rochester where she raised her daughter and worked at various retail and waitressing jobs. In 1974 she was hired at Mayo Clinic as a Pulmonary Function Technician, which turned into her life career and retired 31 years later.

In 1985 Middie married Clifford “Cliff” Noltee. They had so much fun over the years enjoying camping, going for drives, and spending time with friends out and about, until Cliff’s passing in 2018. Middie loved her daughter Denise with all her heart and would often refer to her as “her baby”. She also absolutely adored her grandsons Benjamin and Colbe; they were the light of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Holt) Kinyon; son-in-law, Patrick Kinyon; grandsons, Benjamin and Colbe Kinyon; step-sons, Randy and Clifford Jr. Noltee; stepdaughter, Kelly Mabrier; step-daughter-n-law, Debbie Noltee; several step grandchildren; brother, Robert (Linda) Holt of Byron MN; sister-n-laws, Gloria Holt of Rochester, Sharon Holt of Radisson WI; and an abundance of niece and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cliff; stepson, Kenneth Noltee; brothers, John, Ernest, Joseph, Dale; and sisters, Deloris “Loie” Holt and Lorraine Holt.

A special thank you to Seasons Hospice, Samaritan Bethany, and Arbor Terrace staff.

A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester, MN.

A celebration of life will be held from 12-3pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Avenue SE, Rochester, MN. There will be a private graveside memorial service at Grandview Cemetery prior to the celebration of life.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Middie may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com