Mildred “Millie” O’Byrne-Fuchs

Mildred (Millie) Marie (Grant) (O’Byrne) Fuchs of Chatfield, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2023, at Olmsted Medical Center Hospital in Rochester, Minn., following a short illness. She was 93 years old.

Mildred was born on Apr. 2, 1930, on a farm in Brownsdale, Minn., to Roy and Nora (Back) Grant. She had four siblings, Donald, Marvin, Gail and Carol.

Mildred graduated from Grand Meadow High School in 1948. After graduation, she started her working career at the Fish House in Stewartville, Minn.

On Nov. 26, 1949, she married George O’Byrne in Sargeant, Minn. They farmed together for 40 years in the Chatfield area. During this time, she also worked various jobs outside the home while helping with the farm work and raising their four daughters. George passed away on June 29, 1990.

Mildred married Willard (Ole) Fuchs on Sept. 6, 1997. They met at and spent many weekends dancing at the PlaMor ballroom. They enjoyed spending their summers at Ole’s cabin on Big Sandy Lake.

Mildred is survived by her four daughters, Rosemary (Mike) Hicks, Joyce (Duane) Skjeie, Anna Mae (Daren Crago) Denny, and Ruth (Tom) Hicks; eight grandchildren and multiple great and step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carol (Chuck) Lidtke.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, George and Ole; brothers, Donald, Marvin and Gail; and her grandson, Donald Skjeie.

Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield, Minn. A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank the Chosen Valley Care Center staff for the care they provided Mildred during the time she lived there as well as a special thank you to the Olmsted Medical Center Hospital hospice staff for their care during her recent illness.

Riley Funeral Home & Cremations Service of Chatfield is assisting the Fuchs-O’Byrne family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com