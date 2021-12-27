Memorial services for Mildred I. Woods will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday December 29, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ostrander, MN with Rev. Herman Bakker officiating. Burial will be in the Ostrander Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Masks are optional.

Mildred “Millie” Woods, age 99, of Ostrander, MN died Thursday December 23, 2021 at Ostrander Care and Rehab. She was born May 13, 1922 in Martin County, MN to Frank and Ellen (Schnittger) Steinhorst. Millie attended school in Martin County and was united in marriage to Norman Woods on March 28, 1938 in Sisseton, South Dakota. Following their marriage they lived at Dunnell and Celyon, MN, later moving to Ostrander where they farmed and have lived since 1948. After 80 years of marriage, Norman passed away in August of 2018. Millie was a homemaker, she enjoyed raising flowers and strawberries, she loved watching and going to NASCAR races, she also enjoyed dirt track, late models, modified and sprint car racing. For many years Norman and Millie wintered in Arizona with several of their friends

She is survived by children: Norma (Jim) King of Rochester, MN, Peggy Hanson of Preston, MN, Gary (Linda) Woods of Spring Valley, MN, and Linda (Doug) Herdahl of Rochester, MN; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren and 4 step great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is 1 brother Richard (Darlene) Steinhorst of Grand Meadow. She was preceded in death by her husband, 1 great-grandson Adrian, son-in-law Wayne, a brother Donald, and 2 sisters Evelyn and Ruth.

