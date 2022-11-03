Mildred Prince

Mildred Maxine (Laine) Prince of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022, at age 89. Mildred (Mickey) was born on January 11, 1933, in Hibbing, MN to William and Esther (Saari) Laine into the 3rd generation of proud immigrants of Finnish descent. Her first language was Finnish, but she learned to speak English before starting first grade in the Jacobson country school. She graduated Hibbing High School in 1950, then went on to nurses’ training at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. graduating in 1953 with her Registered Nurse degree. She practiced nursing at Hibbing General hospital from 1956-1959.

In 1954 Mickey married Lawrence (Larry) Vern Prince and moved to Palo Alto, CA where she worked at the Stanford Convalescent Home for Children. In 1955 the couple decided to move back to Duluth so Larry could finish his teaching degree at the University of Minnesota - Duluth. Larry’s teaching career led them through Fosston, Chisholm, and Red Wing before landing them in Rochester in 1969. They had three children.

In Rochester Mickey worked one summer at Samaritan Nursing Home before starting her “professional volunteer” career, a phrase coined by her husband. As a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church she served on the Board of Education and many years as chairperson of the quilting group, making quilts for Lutheran World Relief (LWR) as well as the local community. She also served two years as president of Gloria Dei Women (WELCA).

In 1974, while remaining an active volunteer with the church, Mickey began her dedicated, passionate and tenacious advocacy at Olmsted ARC (which became ARC/SE MN before being absorbed into ARC MN) for people with disabilities. She served on many committees including Governmental Affairs chairperson, Board of Directors of ARC MN in 1985, and eventually becoming President of ARC MN for two years from 1988-89. A dramatic change occurred during those two years as people with disabilities were being moved from state institutions into family group homes. Mickey believed it was a right, not a privilege for those individuals to live in their home communities near their families. As a result, her dream of group homes in Rochester became a reality. During her tenure with ARC Mickey received many awards. While appreciating them all, the one she most treasured was presented to her in 2003: the Rochester Medal of Honor presented by Mayor Ardel Brede for her tireless work advocating for persons with disabilities.

With everything going on in her life Mickey never lost sight of her roots. Beginning in 1992, and for 14 years thereafter she would break away to spend one week per year at Salolampi Finnish language summer camp hosted by Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. This was her getaway, a soothing way to recharge and practice speaking Finn.

Mickey and Larry loved spending summers camping in northern Minnesota with family and friends. Mickey would spend hours with her sewing machine while Larry was on the lake fishing. But their traveling did not stop there. They made countless road trips across the United States visiting family and friends in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Florida, Arizona, California, Washington state and Montana.

Mickey is predeceased by her devoted husband Larry, parents, brother Ronald Laine, and great grandson, Jacob Prince. She is survived by her three children Kathy Peterson (Larry), Jeff Prince (Deb) and Judy Prince, 4 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by special friends Kathy and Jerry Hanson, Bill and JoAnn Lawler and many nieces and nephews.

In her memory and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bear Creeks Services of Rochester or ARC MN.

Visitation will be held at the Rochester Chapel of Mahn Family Funeral Home, 1624 37th ST NW, Rochester, MN 55901 on Thursday, November 10th from 5:00-7:00PM. Funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, November 11th at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1212 12th AV NW, Rochester, MN 55901. There will be a viewing preceding the service beginning at 9:00AM with a luncheon after the service, followed by a committal service at Oakwood Cemetery.