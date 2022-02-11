Millie Wendler, 81, of Kasson, MN passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by her loving family.

Millie was born November 7, 1940 in Byron, MN to Forest and Wilma Wharton. She graduated from Byron High School and then attended Morningside College in Iowa with studies in music. Millie worked for many years as a dental assistant in Rochester.

In 1969, Millie married Gene Wendler and instantly became mom to 4 small children who immediately adored her. Millie and Gene lived in Kasson and after their retirement wintered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona where they made many wonderful friends and memories.

Millie was quite the jokester and was quick witted. In her spare time she crocheted, painted rocks and loved to watch old black and white movies. Millie was an avid Vikings and Twins fan. She had a passion for animal rights. Besides cats, she also loved dogs and was always giving gifts to her friends’ dogs. Later in life, Millie and Gene worked at The Oaks Golf Course for their son Jeff. Millie so enjoyed planting flowers and mowing in the woods.

Millie is survived by her husband Gene of 52 years; son Jeff (Ruth) Wendler; daughters Diane Wendler, Judy (Mark) Birkholz, and Linda (Mark) Gilleland. She has 5 grandchildren; Matthew Gilleland, Kayla Gilleland, Jenna Birkholz, Jesse Czeczok and Mandy Ager. She also has 6 great grandchildren; Jameson and Maverick Gilleland, Carson and Bennett Czeczok, and Jaylin and Zane Ager. Millie is also survived by her brothers; Jim (Sue) Wharton and Marlin (Mary) Wharton, and many nieces and nephews. Millie has 2 sister-in-laws; Dorothy Wendler and Nancy Wendler. She also cherished her life long friendship with Gail Fritts. Millie will also be greatly missed by her beloved cat, Barney.

Millie is preceded in death by her parents and great nephew Lukas Wharton.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In

lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).