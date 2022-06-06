Milton A. “Milt” Kuball

Milton (Milt) Albert Kuball, 78, of Dodge Center, MN, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on May 23, 2022. Milt passed away peacefully at Season’s Hospice House in Rochester with family by his side. Milt was born on October 9th, 1943 in Morristown, MN to Martin and Agnes (Guerke) Kuball.

Milt grew up on a farm just outside Morristown, MN. He attended school at North Morristown Trinity Lutheran Church until the 8th grade and in 9th grade transferred to the public school in Morristown. It was in 9th grade that Milt first met Nancy Anderson, his future wife. Milt and Nancy were graduated from Morristown High School in 1961. After high school, Milt went on to earn his teaching degree at Concordia Lutheran College in St. Paul, Minnesota. While Milt was in college, he began dating Nancy Anderson, his high school classmate. On November 28th, 1964, Milt and Nancy were joined together in marriage. Milt and Nancy raised four children together at their home in Dodge Center, Minnesota.

Teaching and his faith were two things that were very important to Milt. He was either a student or a teacher in the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church system for much of his early life and career. Besides attending Trinity Lutheran Church and graduating from Concordia Lutheran College in St. Paul, Milt also taught at Peace Lutheran Church in Faribault, Minnesota, St. Martin’s Lutheran Church Parochial School in Winona, Minnesota and at St. Martin’s Lutheran School in Clintonville, Wisconsin. In 1973, Milt began teaching 4th grade in the Kasson-Mantorville public school system. During the summer of 1975, Milt left teaching and went into sales, selling World Book Encyclopedias. In 1980, Milt entered into a partnership to co-own the Hardware Hank store in Kasson, Minnesota and in 1985 Milt and Nancy became the sole owners of the Kasson Hardware Hank business. For the next 35 years, Milt poured his heart into the hardware business. In 1993, Milt expanded his business into Pine Island and opened Pine Island Hardware Hank. Milt was very proud of what the hardware stores had become and very pleased that two of his sons are now co-owners of the two stores. Through his hardware stores, Milt enjoyed serving Kasson, Pine Island and the surrounding communities. Milt’s strong desire to serve people kept him active in many organizations throughout his entire life including many positions on Church Council and church clubs, Kasson Chamber of Commerce, SCORE of Rochester, DC Lions Club, volunteer assistant for grandkids athletics and an avid school supporter. He helped so many!

Milt enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time at their cabin on the lake. He and Nancy spent as much time as they could at their cabin. There they enjoyed relaxing and just being together. Milt especially enjoyed sunsets, campfires and spending time with their dear friends both old and new. The thing he treasured the most was spending time with his family. Milt was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and he made sure they knew it. Most importantly, he always made sure they knew they were loved, and they loved him back.

Milt was once asked by a local reporter how he would like to be remembered when he was gone and this was his response…

“I hope to be remembered as a man who loved his family, loved his job, but mostly loved his Lord!”

Milt is survived by his four children, Terri (Mitch) Hallaway of Claremont, Greg (Darloe) Kuball of Kasson, Jeff (Jo) Kuball of Rochester and Troy (Julie) Kuball of Pine Island, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters Marlene Kuball of Faribault, MN and Marilyn Urich of Crystal, MN and his brother Melvin Kuball of Waterville, MN.

Milt was preceded in death by his wife Nancy and his brother Milo Kuball of Morristown, MN.

The memorial Service for Milt will be held on Thursday, June 16th at 11:00am at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church, 923 2nd Ave NW, Byron, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday June 15th from 4:00-8:00pm at Dibble Funeral Home, 213 W. Main St., Kasson, MN as well as one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday, June 16th. A luncheon will follow the service. Milt will be laid to rest together with his wife Nancy at Morristown, MN.

All memorial gifts will be donated to charities that are special to the family.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Kasson is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.