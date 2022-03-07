Milton (Milt) Kaplan, age 101, passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 in Milwaukee, WI. Loving husband of the late Mildred Kaplan (née Mantel). Cherished father of Steve (Revelee) Kaplan, Vicki Lapato, and Judy (the late Robert) Hurwitz. Milt had 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Also survived by his brother Ben (Sandy) Kaplan and many loving nieces and nephews who he loved and treasured spending time with. Predeceased by his brother Hyman Kaplan.

Milt was born in Milwaukee, WI to Sidney and Bertha Kaplan on April 23, 1920. He served in the Air Force in World War II for just shy of 4 years. Milt met Millie in Milwaukee during the war and they moved to Rochester, MN in 1947. He owned the Rochester News Agency and Readmore bookstore with his brothers and also co-owned the Subway News Stand located in the Mayo Clinic for 57 years. Milt was an important member of the business community in the growing town of Rochester and was active on several boards. Millie & Milt retired in Florida where they were able to enjoy their later years golfing and playing cards. He was a kind, generous and hardworking man with an irrepressible sense of humor. He touched everyone’s life he met and will be missed by many.

A private burial was held by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home.