Mina R. Stahl

Mina Rose Stahl passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday morning, September 22, 2022 at St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester, MN at the age of 86.

Mina was born on September 16, 1936, in Huron, South Dakota to Mary and Ralph Riley. She grew up on the family fox farm and attended country school before moving into Huron and graduating from Huron High School in 1954.

She attended Huron College then transferred to Hamlin University in St. Paul, MN. After graduation from Hamlin, Mina was hired as a child protection worker by Cottonwood County in Windom, MN. On September 7th, 1963, she married Edward Stahl and remained married until his passing in 2010. Ed and Mina moved across southern Minnesota for Ed’s job starting in Windom with stops in Jackson, Owatonna, Rochester, Winona and back to Rochester by 1973, making great friends all along the journey. Mina returned to her social work career with Olmsted County in 1978 as her two sons, Eric and John, were growing up. She retired in 2001 and was greatly respected by both her clients as well as her coworkers.

In 1964, Mina purchased a cabin on Fish Lake and has continued to enjoy summers there ever since. She spent many weeks of her retirement maintaining, relaxing, and reading there through the years, creating a lifetime of memories with family, friends, and grandchildren at the Fish Lake family cabin. Mina fully enjoyed spending time with her two granddaughters, seeing them grow and achieve their goals. Ed and Mina had many dogs though their time together, she was an avid dog sitter for friends and family. Mina thoroughly enjoyed the peacefulness of her early morning walks with a dog and made many neighborhood friends on those walks. Mina was a dedicated volunteer for Christmas Anonymous for decades, and valued time spent together with her wonderful neighbors and retired coworkers.

Mina was preceded in death by her parents, older brother, Clarence, and her husband, Edward. Survivors include two sons, Eric (Christine) of Rochester, MN; John (Sara) of Rhinelander, WI, two granddaughters; Kelsie (Michael) of Olivia, MN and Alissa of Minneapolis, MN.

A celebration of life was held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home. A burial and grave side service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Windom, MN on October 8, 2022 at 12 noon.