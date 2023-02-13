Mona Jeanne Price

Mona Jeanne (Branley) Price, life-long resident of Rochester, died Friday, February 10 at age 96. Mona was a resident at Madonna Towers in Rochester since December 2014.

Mona was born in Rochester, MN on May 30, 1926, to Regina and Edward Branley. Her father, Ed Branley, was the editor for the Rochester Post-Bulletin at that time. Mona graduated from Lourdes High School and the (then) College of St. Theresa, in Winona, MN, majoring in Chemistry. She worked as a Medical Technician and met her husband, William H. Price, Jr. in Des Moines, IA while working at Mercy Hospital there. They married on August 30, 1950.

Bill and Mona raised their five children in Rochester - Virginia Lee (Ted Young), William Hundley III (Gail Foster Price), Thomas Edward (Peggy Cooney Price), Stephen Richard, and Sara Jeanne (Michael Pardy). Mona was active in the League of Women Voters, the choir at St. John’s church, numerous volunteer activities and, most notably, bridge. At one point she belonged to three different bridge clubs.

Mona was an avid crafter, especially needlework and quilting. Everyone in the family is a beneficiary of Mona’s beautiful handiwork! She also loved to read and travel. She always had a book in her hand. She travelled extensively in the years following her husband’s death in 1972, visiting many European countries, Australia, and the Holy Land. During those years, she worked as a laboratory technician at the Mayo Clinic for several years in the Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) lab.

Mona was a warm, fun-loving person who cherished her large extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband, William, her son, Stephen, and her brother Brendan Branley. She is survived by four children, five grandchildren (Barrett Price, Noah Young, Matthew Young, Madeleine Pardy, and Samuel Pardy), three great-grandchildren (Barrett Jr., Nella, and Jameson Price), her sister Patricia Branley Weingart and her sister-in-law Nancy Price.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 16, at 10:30am at the Madonna Towers Chapel, in Rochester. Donations can be made to the Benedictine Foundation, Rochester campus (www.benedictineliving.org/giving/). Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com