Muriel E. Hawley, 97, of Rochester, MN died on February 15, 2023 at Seasons Hospice House.

Muriel Esther (Tate) Hawley was born to Winnifred and Henry Tate on March 2, 1925 in the Township of Eastwood in Aitkin County, Minnesota. She attended the local grade school and then high school in Isle, Minnesota - Graduating in 1943. After graduation she worked in Minneapolis, MN where she met and later married Clare Hawley of Blue Earth, Minnesota. They lived in Seattle, Washington while he served in WWII. After the war they moved back to Minnesota and she worked as a surgical L.P.N. for Mayo Clinic.

Muriel loved God’s creations in nature, especially flowers and birds. Above all else she loved her family and cherished her time with family up at the lake. Her Christian faith was the strength of her life and she served by example for those around her.

She is survived by her husband Clare; sons, Ronald & Greg; daughter, Dianne; 9 grand & 9 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law June Hawley & Elizabeth; and son-in-law Gary Kearns.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, Henry and Winnifred; her brother Donald & Vernon; and by her sister Mildred.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with visitation one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

