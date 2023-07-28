Murilla Elise Page, age 89 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Ashland, Oregon. Murilla was born on September 14, 1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota to George Norman Page, an executive with the Northern Pacific Railway, and Muriel Lucille Page (Byus). She graduated from Macalester College with her bachelor’s degree in business in 1955. Murilla had six children during her previous marriage to Ross Maclean Muir. In 2000, Murilla moved to Ashland where she enjoyed many years of international travel and companionship with George Aceves until his passing.

Murilla was a master gardener and enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. She was very intelligent and analytical and loved reading the New Yorker Magazine every week. She was a font of wisdom, humor and empathy. She loved hearing about the lives of her children and grandchildren. She will be very missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. As she recently said, she is always with us, just as we are always with her. We love you so much, Mom.

Murilla is survived by her children, Bonnie Schueler (Bryan) of Eagan, Minnesota; Laurie Muir of Ashland, Oregon; Kenneth Muir (Norma) of Corpus Christi, Texas; Glenna Muir of Rochester, Minnesota; Annie Muir of Round Rock, Texas; and Gordon Muir (Kristen) of Hewitt, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katherine Schueler, Kelly Landy (Laron), Emily Tittle, Robert Muir, Sarah Muir, Mercedes Salazar, Maribel Salazar, and Charles Muir; great grandchildren, Parker Landy and Colby Landy; niece, Sue James of Seattle Washington; and sister, Gail Bromenshenk (Jerry) of Missoula Montana. Her brother, Alfred N. Page, predeceased her.

Murilla’s ashes will be spread in the foothills of Rogue Valley on Mount Ashland. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the charitable foundation of choice. Litwiller-Simonsen Funeral Home in care of cremation arrangements. www.litwillersimonsen.com

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Murilla, please visit our Tree Store.