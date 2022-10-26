Myron J. Glass

Myron Joseph Glass, 78 of Rochester, MN passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on October 22, 2022.

Myron, fondly known as “Mr. Glass” by many, was born on July 1, 1944 in Linton, ND to Adam and Mary (Kraft) Glass. As a teenager, his family moved to South Minneapolis. He graduated from South High School. Following high school, he attended the U of M for 1 year, transferred to St. Cloud State college and graduated with a teaching degree. His first and only teaching position began at Lourdes High School in 1968. He began coaching right away, first football, girl’s track, and cross country, and in 1984 began his legendary girl’s basketball coaching career. He went on to coach girls basketball for 31 of his 46 years teaching at Lourdes. By the time he retired in 2014, he was the highest-grossing coach of all time at Rochester Lourdes and the second-highest-grossing coach in Minnesota girls basketball history, with a final record of 719 wins and 143 losses, an astounding 83% winning record. His teams advanced to the Minnesota State Tournament 15 times, winning eight state championship titles, setting Minnesota state records. He was inducted into several prestigious groups, notably his honorable mention in the November 1998 Sports Illustrated Magazine, and the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. Throughout his teaching and coaching career, his main focus was always his students. He often mentored students and team members outside the classroom. He will be deeply missed.

Myron had a warm grin, sharp mind, and an optimistic outlook on challenges in life. He was proud to be a Catholic School educator and had a strong faith in God. He was fond of his dogs, and of fishing, especially in his retirement. He will be especially missed by his Catholic School colleagues, who enjoyed many years working alongside him.

He is survived by his brother Arnold (Connie) Glass of Outing, MN, brother Rich (Chris) Glass of Eagan, MN, sister Clonia (Dan) Poor of Burnsville, MN and many many close friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Kenneth.

The Memorial Mass for Myron will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (5455 50th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with Father Tom Loomis officiating. A visitation/memorial gathering will be held on Sunday October 30, 2022 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm in the Lourdes High School gymnasium (2800 19th Street NW Rochester, MN 55901) and one hour prior to the Mass on Monday. NOTE: Please enter through Door 6 at Lourdes High School.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Myron’s family, mailed in care of Macken Funeral Home (1105 12th Street SE Rochester, MN 55904). In addition, a memorial scholarship has been set up in his name. Please make checks payable to Lourdes Foundation and indicate Myron Glass Memorial Scholarship in the Memo. Checks can be mailed to Lourdes Foundation 1710 Industrial Drive, Rochester, MN 55901. Alternatively, gifts can be made online at the following website: https://www.rcsmn.org/support-rcs/make-a-gift-today/make-a-gift-lfi. Please note on the form that the gift is in Memory of Myron Glass.

Online Condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com