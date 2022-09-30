The funeral service for Myrtle H. Tebay, 105, a longtime resident of Stewartville, MN will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday (October 1, 2022) at the Stewartville United Methodist Church with Rev. Laura Nordstrom officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Tebay died on Wednesday (September 28, 2022) of natural causes at the Stewartville Care Center, where she had been a resident since 2017.

Myrtle Hazel Lawson was born on March 27, 1917 in Racine Twp. to Peter and Constance (Nelson) Lawson. She grew up on the family farm in rural Racine, attended country school and Stewartville High School, graduating in 1935. Myrtle was married on June 18, 1940 in Racine at the United Methodist Church to Franklin “Ray” Tebay. They moved to Seattle, WA, where Ray was employed by Boeing Aircraft. In 1945, they moved back to Stewartville and operated the Mobil Gas and Auto Repair Shop. Myrtle was a homemaker and also a partner with Ray in their business enterprises including the development of Tebay’s Industrial Park in the 1960’s. In 1968, they opened Stewartville Trailer Sales, which they operated until retiring in 1977. They continued to live in Stewartville and wintered in Hot Springs, AR until 1994. Myrtle was a longtime active member of the Stewartville United Methodist Church, serving with many of the Ladies Aid activities and was a longtime Girl Scout Leader. She and Ray volunteered with Meals on Wheels and were known to give many rides to friends and neighbors. They were both members of the Stewartville Senior Citizens. Myrtle was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and going on trips with Ray. She enjoyed visiting with friends and loved time spent with family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Myrtle is survived by her son – Steven (Julie) Tebay of rural Rochester, MN; 2 grandchildren - Melissa Tebay (Jason Bowman) of Eyota, MN and Aaron (LeAnn) Tebay of Wabasha, MN and 5 great-grandchildren – Emili, Payton and Ollyver and Macey and Remington. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her parents, 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday morning (10/1/22) with the funeral starting at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Myrtle are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com