Myrtle Schad

Myrtle Margaret Knaup-Funk-Schad age 95 passed away peacefully Fri Jan 6 at her Florida home surrounded by her loving family. Myrtle was born Feb 21, 1927, to Frederick William & Frances Orinda (Baker) Knaup in Hyde Park Township, Minnesota. She graduated from Lincoln High School Lake City, Minnesota in 1944 & was homecoming queen.

She married Milton H. Funk at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lake City Oct. 30, 1946. They made their home and raised their 4 children in Hammond, Minnesota where they owned a hardware store/gas station.

After Milton’s tragic passing (6/11/57) from leukemia at age 33, she later married Edward Schad Nov. 14, 1959. They moved to a farm near Rochester, Minnesota where they raised their 13 children.

Myrtle retired in 1992 after 17 yrs. as secretary from Guest House in Rochester and moved to Florida to be close to her Florida family.

Her greatest joy was sharing special moments with her children & many grandchildren & spoiling everyone with her indulgent baked goods.

She is survived by 5 daughters, Marcia (George) Schmidt, Melia Schad & Jodeen Donovan of FL, Rosanne (Mike) Mader of IL, and Veronica (Tom) Kalmes of MN, and 5 Sons, Craig (Christine) Funk of IL, Kevin (Barb) Funk of MN, Mark (Donna) Schad of FL, and Blaine & Brent Schad of MN. She will be forever missed by her 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Milton (6/11/57) & Edward (6/9/97) and sons Randy Funk (10/23/04), Steve (2/13/12) and Richard Schad (6/29/15).

A funeral mass will also be at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church Lake City, MN Sat., Jan 21 at 11AM with visitation at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

