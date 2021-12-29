SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Nahor John Sindt

61ccb64242bda675f1077ee1.jpg
Published December 29, 2021 02:39 PM
Share

Nahor John Sindt passed away peacefully on December 25, 2021 at 11:02 AM surrounded by his family.

Nahor was known as a gentle giant. He was a man of few words. He said what he meant and meant what he said. He was a hardworking man who dedicated his life to his family and business.

Nahor was preceded in death by his brother, Asher. He is survived by his parents, Roger and Nancy, his wife, Jael, his children, Shoshanna, Michaela, Solomon, Reuven, Hur, and Simona, his granddaughter, Yuna, his brothers, Zechariah (Sophea), Jeremiah (Naomi), and Ezekiel (Audrey), his sisters Ruth (Darrell), Miriam, Hannah (Taberah), Orpah, and Susanna (Shmuel), and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Nahor was laid to rest on December 27, 2021, next to Asher at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, Minnesota.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com. 

