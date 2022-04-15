Nancy Boutelle

Nancy Lee Boutelle, 75, of Rochester, died on April 12, 2022.

Nancy came to Rochester with her husband, Rev. Dr. Larry Boutelle and his son, Nathaniel Boutelle in 2019. Nancy was born in Kalamazoo, MI, to Robert and Mary Evelyn Greenwood and lived in Kalamazoo County until coming to Minnesota. Nancy and Larry were active at First Presbyterian Church in Rochester where Nancy was an elder, active with the Mission Committee and Priscilla Circle.

Nancy graduated from Mattawan High School and Kalamazoo Valley College. She had three children with her first husband, Richard Brown. During the years Nancy and Dick farmed. Nancy worked as Prairie Ronde Township treasurer and Schoolcraft High School secretary, later she worked at Pfizer Pharmaceutical and Lake Michigan Presbytery as office manager. After her first husband’s death, Nancy married Gary Maleitzke. In retirement years Nancy was a deacon and elder at First Presbyterian Church in Kalamazoo, volunteer director of a unit of the Kalamazoo Adult Literacy Program and presbytery coordinator for Presbyterian Self-Development of People Mission Program.

Since moving to Rochester, she has served as an Elder at First Presbyterian Church, served on the Church Mission Committee and joined two mission trips to Bdacon Presbyterian Church on Spirit Lake Reservation, ND.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. Larry Boutelle; children, Jane (Kenny) Pennings, William (Eska) Brown and Nathaniel Boutelle; grandchildren, Zack Putt, Jake Putt, Amelia Brown and Cora Brown; sisters, Mary Ann (Bill) Hooth, Linda (Richard) Story.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Brown; daughter, Ruth Ann; parents; and brother, Robert Greenwood.

Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 12 P.M. First Presbyterian Church in Rochester.