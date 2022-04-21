Nancy C. Brandrup

Nancy Caroline (Hogle) Brandrup beloved wife, mother, grandmother passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022, at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN.

Nancy was born August 27, 1932, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Gilbert and Florence Hogle. Nancy graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, then attended Carroll University where she graduated with a BA in Psychology. Nancy met Jim Nolan at Carroll University and upon graduating, married and moved to Rochester in 1955. They were blessed with two children, Teresa and Tim Nolan.

Nancy was employed as an elementary teacher and loved her students. Nancy left teaching to pursue a career in real estate, which she enjoyed. During this time, Nancy met John R. Brandrup and they married on April 8, 1980. Later, she opened a boutique, Poppi’s, in the Kahler Hotel and operated it until she retired. She loved the arts, liked to entertain, decorate, garden, read and travel. She enjoyed spending summers at the cabin in Wisconsin and winters in Arizona with John, family, and friends.

Nancy is survived by her husband John, her stepchildren; Dave (Helen) Brandrup, Karen (Al) Holtan, Paul (Sharon) Brandrup, daughter-in-law Diane Nolan, nephew Dave (Kay) LaBarge, grandchildren; Chad Brandrup, Adam (Whitney) Brandrup, Justin (Laura) Swenson, Kristina Swenson, Alec Brandrup, Lee Brandrup, Kiera Nolan and eight great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her son Tim Nolan, daughter Teresa Nolan, sister Bonnie LaBarge and parents Gilbert and Florence Hogle.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Following the service, we invite you to join our family for a luncheon to celebrate Nancy’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Disease and Research Center.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com