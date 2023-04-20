Nancy Carroll Hanson passed peacefully on April 17th, 2023. Daughter of Russell and Gertrude Carroll. Proceeded in death by her parents, brother James, sister Sue, and grandson Michael. Survived by: sister Janet Ober (Sherman), and children Ann Leonard (Marty), Wendy Ciarletta (Dan Bloomquist), Fred Ciarletta (Mary Faber), Holly Hanson and Cindy Hanson. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great-granddaughters. A celebration of life will be held on April 29th with visitation from 10-11 and a service and luncheon to follow, at Evangel United Methodist Church - 2645 North Broadway, Rochester MN 55906.