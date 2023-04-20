Nancy Carroll Hanson
Nancy Carroll Hanson passed peacefully on April 17th, 2023. Daughter of Russell and Gertrude Carroll. Proceeded in death by her parents, brother James, sister Sue, and grandson Michael. Survived by: sister Janet Ober (Sherman), and children Ann Leonard (Marty), Wendy Ciarletta (Dan Bloomquist), Fred Ciarletta (Mary Faber), Holly Hanson and Cindy Hanson. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great-granddaughters. A celebration of life will be held on April 29th with visitation from 10-11 and a service and luncheon to follow, at Evangel United Methodist Church - 2645 North Broadway, Rochester MN 55906.