Nancy (Cutshall) Evjen, 92, died Tuesday, October, 11, 2022 at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital after a brief illness.

Nancy Jean Cutshall was born in Rochester, MN on February 10, 1930 to Lyle and Hazel (Lund) Cutshall. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1948. While working at St. Mary’s hospital, she met Richard (Dick) Evjen. They married in 1949, and continued to live in Rochester. Dick was a long-time employee of the Mayo Clinic. While her children were young, Nancy was a homemaker, but she was later employed by Rochester Public Schools. She retired in 1985 after 22 years. After losing her husband in 2002, she moved to Apple Valley, MN to be closer to her children.

While in Rochester, Nancy was a member of Evangel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and cross-stitch, travel and reading. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her daughter Sharon (Brad) Gardner of Apple Valley, MN; sons Ross (Joy) Evjen of St. Bonifacious, MN; Rich (Lisa) Evjen of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters Carol Nordberg of Ocala, FL; Patricia Klindworth of Rosemount, MN; two step-sisters Jean Wiltsey of St. Charles, MN; Mary Holmquist of Detroit Lakes, MN; a step brother Richard Hunter of Rochester, MN; half-sister Janet (Dave) Cobb of DePere, WI; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard Evjen; and two sisters, Marian Larson and Barbara Clappier.

A memorial service for Nancy J. Evjen will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Robert Braudt will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

