Nancy E. “Mavis” Trinkes

Nancy Elizabeth Trinkes, 69, of Rochester, MN passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Methodist Hospital of complications related to lung disease.

Nancy was born May 20, 1952 in LaCrosse, WI to Alfred and Elizabeth (Motylinski) Trinkes. She graduated from Central High School in 1970. She went on to graduate from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1972 with her LPN, and later went on to graduate from RCTC with her RN in 1996. On October 23, 1992, she married Stewart Wolk at St. John the Evangelist Church in Rochester, MN.

A nurse at the Mayo Clinic for 49 years, Nancy dedicated her life of service to taking care of not just her patients and their families, but to every single person she met. A life-long learner, Nancy loved to meet new people and was genuinely interested in anything and everything they had to teach her. She never forgot a name or a face, and that says something seeing as how you can’t go anywhere around Rochester without running into someone she knew.

Among other things she loved most were spending time with her family, lunches with life-long friends, planning parties, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, a clean house, and a not quite so cold beer.

She will be most remembered and missed for the tenacity with which she approached each day, her unwavering faith in God and all His children, the compassion with which she supported and cared for others, her voice and laughter that always carried above the rest, that she always chose to “be festive” and rise to any occasion, how fiercely she loved and protected her family, and for the fight within she never lost.

She is survived by her loving husband, Stewart A. Wolk of Rochester, MN; her daughter, Elizabeth (Amanda) Wolk of Indianapolis, IN; her three sisters, Linda (Ronald) Kaiser of LaCrosse, WI, Mary (Allen) Steenberg of LaCrosse, WI, and Barbara (David) Hanson of Holmen WI, as well as many nieces and nephews she loved as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father-in-law, a brother-in-law, three sisters-in-law, and a great nephew.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, March 5, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Fr. Tom Loomis officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, March 4, 2022 in the River Park Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in the Catholic Cemetery in LaCrosse, WI.

Please send Memorials to the Poverello Fund at the Mayo Clinic.

