Nancy E. McKay passed away at the age of 70 on Monday, March 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in November of 1951, to Sylvia (Wencl) and Albert Kubat in Cloquet, Minnesota. Nancy was born the 9th of 13 children. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Cloquet High School. She helped her family with farm responsibilities, including the proud family cow. She also worked at the local Dairy Queen unlike many of her siblings. Nancy attended the University of Minnesota and earned concurrent Bachelor’s Degrees in both Arts Education and Interior Design. While attending university, Nancy created sculptures of a lion, camel, and horse that are on display at the State Fair’s Creative Arts Building to this day. Nancy worked in the community as a substitute teacher, and at Montgomery Ward, while she also operated her own sewing and tailoring business for over 40 years.

She and Gary J. McKay were united in marriage on June 12th, 1976, at St. Michael’s Church in Pine Island by Father Neudecker. They lived for a bit in Fridley, briefly on Gary’s parents’ farm in Pine Island, then in Texas for Gary’s active duty medical training. After his graduation, they returned to Pine Island to their current home in which they raised their two children: Sean D. (1979) and Shannon M. (1982). Nancy and Gary hosted several foreign exchange students: Bianca, Tunchanok, Siriwimol, and Carolina. Throughout, Nancy and Gary traveled to many new and interesting places, reaching nearly every state and several countries. Nancy particularly enjoyed trips to Hawaii and Vegas with friends and family.

Her hobbies and interests were many, the most quintessential of which was her love of cooking and baking for any and everyone. She brought her love of the arts to many domains, such as being the dedicated “Craft Lady” for 30 years at the National Guard Youth Camp. She was also a substitute art teacher, and helped others express themselves through her ability to make costumes, formal attire, and cosplay.

She was a dedicated and committed volunteer. She supported St. Michael’s Fall Festival Country Store, and created the embroidered blankets for baptisms and graduations; led a Girl Scout troop for nearly 30 years, cookie coordinator, service unit leader. Nancy gave to other volunteer positions; a Boy Scout den leader and Eagle Scout mother; a driver for the Pine Island Home Services; and joined the National Guard Youth Camp’s Board of Directors. Nancy’s service and dedication has been recognized by the Girl Scouts’ Juliette Gordon Low Society and Service Unit, as well as many others.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Gary, daughter Shannon, grandchildren Avery and Kit, siblings: Theresa Gladen, Cecilia Jones (Greg), Louise Jones (Robert), James Kubat, William Kubat (Pam), Thomas Kubat (Becky), Andrew Kubat (Dona), Raymond Kubat , Patrick Kubat. Also many (many) nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Sylvia Kubat, son Sean, siblings, Robert, Kenneth, and Margaret.

Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Monday, March 21st. A Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, March 22nd beginning at 11am with Father Randal Kasel officiating. Please wear a mask. A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be determined.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Mayo Clinic Health System for their wonderful care of Nancy.

Memorials will be distributed to some of Nancy’s most cherished causes: National Guard Youth Camp, Girl Scouts, and St. Michael’s Church.