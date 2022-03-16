Nancy I. Kuball

Nancy Irene Kuball, 78, of Dodge Center, MN passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022 at Season’s Hospice House, Rochester following a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. Nancy was born June 24, 1943 in Morristown, MN to Ernest and Mildred (Michael) Anderson.

Nancy grew up in Morristown and was graduated from Morristown High School. After high school, she attended Ancker Hospital School of Nursing in St. Paul, MN. She graduated as a registered nurse in July of 1964. On November 28, 1964, she married her high school classmate & college sweetheart, Milton Kuball. In 1973, Milt and Nancy moved to Dodge Center, MN where together they raised four children.

Nancy worked as a registered nurse for 41 years. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN for 37 years before retiring in 2005. Nancy was a proud member of the Fairview Nursing Home Ladies Auxiliary in Dodge Center, MN.

Nancy really enjoyed reading, traveling, fishing and spending time at their cabin on the lake. Nancy and Milton spent as much time as they could at their cabin. There they enjoyed relaxing and just being together. They also enjoyed fishing, sunsets, campfires and spending time with their friends. The thing Nancy treasured the most was spending time with her family. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She made sure they all knew they were loved.

Nancy is survived by her husband Milton of Dodge Center; sister Audrey (Howard) Ridgeway of Eagan; children Terri (Mitch) Hallaway of Claremont, Greg (Darloe) Kuball of Kasson, Jeff (Jo) Kuball of Rochester and Troy (Julie) Kuball of Pine Island as well as seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Nancy will be held at a later date.

All memorial gifts will be donated to charities that are special to the family.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Kasson is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.