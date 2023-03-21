Nancy J. Owens Wernecke

Nancy J. Owens, 87, of Rochester, MN passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Cottagewood Senior Communities surrounded by family.

Nancy Jean (Tucker) Owens Wernecke was born on April 6, 1935 in Austin, MN to parents Oris and Eva (Dahl) Tucker. After graduating high school she married Griffith Bennett Owens and the two of them had three children, Patti, Mark, and Rebecca. She worked for the Rochester School System and Rochester Vocational school as a secretary. Griffith passed away in 1990. Nancy met David Wernecke in a support group for widows, and they were married in 1998. The couple traveled the world together. Some of their favorite destinations being Egypt, where they saw the pyramids, Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, and New England. They also took several cruises and bus tours. Nancy was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

Nancy’s hobbies included baking, exercising, biking, snowmobiling, fishing, crocheting, reading, and ceramics. Nancy was also an avid volunteer. She volunteered for Christmas Anonymous, Meals on Wheels, Channel One, and Widow Person Services. Nancy had a wonderful personality and will be missed deeply.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband, David; her children, Patti (Jay) Lindgren of Walker, MN, Mark (Julie) Owens of Lake Shore, MN, and Rebecca (Jeffrey) Staloch of Rochester, MN; Step-children, Steven Wernecke and his partner Diane, Brian (Kelley) Wernecke, and Bruce Wernecke; grandchildren, Seth, Andrew, Garrett, Ryen, Erick, and Carlie; great-grandchildren, Mia, Adelaide, Ellis, Madelyn, and Orson; sister, Janet (Gary) Zander, sister-in-law Janice Tucker, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Griffith; her parents, Oris and Eva; her brother, Robert Oris Tucker; and Bruce’s long-time partner, Martha.

A memorial service was held Friday, March 24, 2023 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church (2124 Viola Rd NE, Rochester, MN 55906), with Pastor Ben Loven as the officiant. Burial took place at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

The family would like to thank Shorewood, Cottagewood, and Seasons Hospice for their loving care of Nancy.

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the Owens-Wernecke family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.