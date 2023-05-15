Nancy Kay Nigon, 79, of Eyota, MN, passed away at home on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Nancy was born January 15, 1944 in Rochester, MN to Edwin and Vera (Prentiss) Brown. She attended Rochester schools and graduated from John Marshall in 1962. Nancy married Don Nigon on January 22, 1966 at St. Francis Catholic Church. They raised four children Donna, Cheryl, Doug, and Mike. Nancy was a stay-at-home mom during their childhood. She also provided daycare in their home for numerous years. Later she worked in customer service roles at Kmart and then Kwik Trip. She enjoyed interacting with customers and coworkers and they appreciated her as well.

Nancy loved reading many books, watching birds as well as the family dogs and farm animals, and she was always curious as to what the grandchildren were busy doing or what events they had coming up.

She is survived by her husband, Don of 57 years; two daughters, Donna Apenhorst and Cheryl (Mark) Stinson; two sons, Doug (Christina) Nigon and Mike Nigon; grandchildren, Matthew (fiancé Angel) Grabko, Alyssa (Adam) Wendt, Caleb Stinson, Malana and Meela Nigon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Baby Boy Brown, two sisters, another brother, father and mother-in-law, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, two nephews and one niece.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church with the Rev. Peter Schuster officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

Memorials are suggested to the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church or charity of your choice.

Thank you to Nancy’s Mayo Clinic Palliative and Hospice Care Team.

