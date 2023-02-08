Nancy L. Dukart

Nancy Lee (Sparks) Dukart, 83, of Rochester MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, 2/6/2023.

Nancy was born in Joliet, Illinois on January 20, 1940. Her family moved to Rochester, MN in her youth. She attended Lourdes High School where she met the love of her life, George Dukart. Nancy and George were married on August 10, 1957 at St. Pius Catholic Church. They quickly started their family of five. While raising the family, Nancy also attended nursing school and earned her LPN degree. She was very proud of this achievement.

Nancy was a talented artist (the family has been left with many paintings, drawings, needlepoint cards and wall art, as well as jewelry). Other pastimes included watching NASCAR races, golfing, playing the slots, and listening to music (Bee Gees “Barry” was her favorite). But at the top of the list was taking road trips with her husband.

Her greatest pride and joy was her family (children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren).

Nancy is survived by two sisters, Sharon and Katie, and a brother, Leroy; five children, Georgiann (Bruce) Musolf, Michael (Marilyn) Dukart, Jacklynn Dukart (Bob Holtz), Sandra (John) King, Christine (Sam) Alkhoury; eight grandchildren, Sean Koebele, Stephanie Geiser, Chris Dukart, JJ Dukart, Jesse Pasquarello, Melissa Walker, Joey Powers, Nick Powers, “Bella”; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Oren and Anna Sparks; her husband, George; and sister, Joanne.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, followed by a short service at 3:00 p.m., in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. A live stream of the service will be available at www.mackenfuneralhome.com

Memorials to be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com