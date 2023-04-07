On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Nancy Jo Lee loving mother of 2 children passed away at age 69.

Nancy was born April 17, 1953, In Minneapolis, MN to Robert P. Kennedy and Betty D. (Carlile). She graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester, MN and Rochester Vocational. She had a daughter Ella and son Dean.

Nancy was an animal lover, especially her dear cats, She enjoyed walking along river trails throughout Rochester and Cannon Falls. She would greet every puppy she would pass on her walks. Everyone she met was a new friend and greeted them with a big warm smile. Her career was in the hotel industry primarily at the Kahler Grand Hotel. She was a passionate sports fan rooting on the Minnesota Viking and Seattle Seahawks. Nancy’s favorite book was the Bible.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father Robert and mother Betty, she is survived by her two children Ella and Dean, brothers Richard and Charles, sister Susan, and previous husband Donald. Her friends and family will deeply miss her infectious smile, joyful laugh, and warm long hugs.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

