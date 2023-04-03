Nancy Lee Goodenough of New Orleans, beloved wife of Gary Lee Goodenough for 53 years, passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s on December 6, 2022. She was born in 1946 in Byron, Minnesota where she grew up. In 1965 she entered the Rochester School of Practical Nursing and became an LPN after graduation. She worked as a nurse for 14 years until her son, Jason, was born. At her nurses training she developed friendships with 4 classmates in particular who would become her core friends for the next 50 years as they grew closer and traveled the world together. Nancy and Gary were very fortunate also to have traveled much of the world together.

Nancy was a skilled cook and a wonderful hostess. Her cooking skills helped encourage Jason to become an acclaimed chef himself.

She is survived by her husband, Gary, son Jason, daughter-in-law Dr. Amelia Goodenough, and a half-sister, Debra Ward, of Byron and half-brothers John and Jerry Jensen, both of Rochester, as well as granddaughters Eloise and Penelope Goodenough of New Orleans.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on April 15 at the Eagles Lodge in Rochester from 2-4 pm.

Contributions in her honor may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House of South Louisiana at 210 State Street, Building 5, New Orleans, LA 70118