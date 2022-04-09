Nancy Lee Nehring, 69, of Byron, Minnesota, passed away on March 27, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester, MN. Nancy was born on March 6, 1953 to parents Duane and Barbara (Taylor) Johnson in Forest City, Iowa.

Nancy graduated from high school in Thompson, Iowa in 1971 and graduated from the Rochester Area Vocational Institute’s medical secretary training program in 1972. She then moved to Blue Earth, MN to work in a medical clinic. On October 6,1973 Nancy was united in marriage to Irvin Nehring. Six weeks later they were living in Watertown, SD following a job transfer for Irvin. In mid-1979 they moved to rural Byron. Nancy and Irv were the proud parents of two boys, Mark and Timothy. Nancy cherished being able to stay home when the boys were young. Once they were in school, she attended Rochester Community College graduating with an Associate in Arts Degree in 1991. In 1992 she resumed her medical secretary career working at Mayo Clinic in its OB/GYN Surgery Department, retiring in 2014.

A high school basketball player herself, she enjoyed watching her two sons play high school and college basketball. She and Irv also enjoyed traveling which included several international trips and visiting many parts of the US and Canada. In her free time, she was an avid reader, baker and cook. Various crafts and sewing rounded out her many interests. A proud grandmother she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Irvin Nehring; sons Mark (Karen) Nehring of Woodbury, MN, Timothy (Elizabeth) Nehring of Pine Island, MN: five grandchildren: Faith, Elizabeth, Brian, Sienna and Gabriella; siblings Ellen (Michael) Holstad of Thompson, IA and Holly Johnson of Clive, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Carolyn Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 23, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, 201 Frontage Road NW, Byron, MN with Pastor Steve Rheingans officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in rural Trempealeau, Wisconsin at a later date. Memorials preferred to Christ Lutheran Church in Byron.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nehring family: to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com