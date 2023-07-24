Nancy Lou Clemens, 81, of Rochester, MN joined the lord on July 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Nancy was born on May 8, 1942, in New Haven Township, MN to Clarence and Lucille Drazan. She graduated from Pine Island High School in 1959. Nancy met Caryl Clemens while attending high school and they were married on September 19, 1959. After marriage, they lived in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania until Caryl was discharged from the US Navy. Nancy and family then lived in Pine Island, MN, Oronoco, MN and Boca Raton, FL until moving to Rochester in 1975. They lovingly raised 5 children.

When Nancy’s children were young, it was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of the era, Nancy was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family, not out of obligation, but because of who she was. After their children had grown, she worked in retail sales for Sears, Carson Prairie Scott and Herberger’s until retirement. She enjoyed playing bridge, camping and traveling in their motorhome, sewing, cooking and spending time with family. She was devoted to the Catholic faith. Nancy was a beautiful woman on the inside and out, as a lovely wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to all.

Nancy is survived by her husband Caryl Clemens, children Tim (Kim) Clemens, Cindy Clemens, Brad (Kelly) Clemens, Susan (Mark) Mickelson and Jay (LeahAnn) Clemens, 26 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Nancy is also survived by her sister Rosie Enquist and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lucille; brothers, Joseph and David; sister, Catherine and great granddaughter, Abrielle.

The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection - Catholic Church, 1600 11th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Visitation will be held in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 4:00-7:00pm and one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at Pine Island Cemetery following the Mass and luncheon.

