Nancy Louise Ondler, age 74, of Rochester, MN passed away on Friday, March 17th, 2023 at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN.

Nancy was born February 22nd, 1949 to Theodore and Bernice (Bishop) Kranz in Rochester, MN. She attended John Marshall High School until Mayo High School was completed and was a member of the first graduating class from Mayo High School in Rochester. She earned a bachelor’s degree of Psychology from Winona State University in Winona, MN. On August 21st, 1970 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Douglas Ondler in Rochester, MN. Together they enjoyed 52 years of marriage.

Nancy worked in retail all her life, she started with working at Dayton’s downtown Rochester. She worked her way up assistant store manager at Dayton’s before becoming the first female store manager at Donaldson’s in Rochester. Nancy retired from retail in 2002. Nancy and Doug made travel a priority before retirement. The couple traveled to countless destinations including Europe, the Caribbean Islands and many more. Her favorite was traveling to San Francisco with her husband. She enjoyed her daily walks no matter what the weather was like that day, she spent hours sitting in the chair by the window watching all the critters roam around outside. Nancy also loved the symphony and would have classical music playing all day long. She enjoyed her many gardens and took great pride in maintaining their beauty. She would spend the entire summer tending to each garden, planting different flowers, and even her rock garden which contained stones that she had found all over the United States. She also enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River, camping and spending time with her friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Bernice Kranz; her brothers, Gene and Gordon Kranz; and her sister Rosemary.

She is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Ondler; her sister, Cheryl Kranz; her brother, Raymond Kranz; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW Rochester, MN 55901). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Nancy’s honor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate/).

Nancy’s family would like to thank the staff at Cottagewood for their excellent care.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ondler family