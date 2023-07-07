Nancy Lynne Dickerson, 71, of Rochester, MN died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, peacefully at her home surrounded by her husband and children.

Nancy was born on November 27, 1951, in Austin, MN, to Walter and Harriet (Kingsley) Neubauer. She graduated from Austin High School in 1968 and became a registered x-ray technologist by Fairview Hospital in 1972. On June 10, 1972, she married Robert Dickerson at the First United Methodist Church in Austin, MN. Nancy worked for 42 years at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester as an x-ray technologist, specializing in mammography.

Nancy was known as a voracious reader, avid antique shopper, and lover of animals. All who knew her spoke of her spunky attitude, supportive nature, and expressiveness.

She is survived by her husband; daughters Kristi (Skye) Harney of Pine Island, MN, and Jaime (Keith) Gascho of Rochester, MN; son Evan (Emily) Dickerson of Minneapolis, MN; brother Jerry Neubauer of Stewartville, MN; four grandsons; and two granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; older sister Carol Darling; sister-in-law Barb Neubauer; and nephew Brett Neubauer.

A visitation service will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, June 11 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home (1105 12th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904).