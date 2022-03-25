Nancy M. Neubauer passed away on January 10, 2022 at the Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island, MN.

Nancy was born on September 8, 1941 in Rochester to Harold and Dorothy (Everts) Fahrman. She grew up in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1959. On June 18, 1959, Nancy married Ronald D. Neubauer. They were married 47 years. Nancy worked for Mayo Clinic for over 20 years. She was an 80 year member of Bethel Lutheran Church. Her activities with the church included Christmas Shoe box project, Prayer Shawl Ministry, Rummage sale committee and was the Funeral Coordinator. Nancy’s other activities included spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, cooking, fishing, and quilting.

Nancy is survived by children Cindy Smith of Oronoco, MN, Scott (Anne) of Jordan MN, Julie Neubauer of Carlton, MN and Karen Neubauer of Inver Grove Heights, MN; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and her sister Judy Dorst of Seattle WA.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Ron, son-in-law Mike Smith, and her sister Carole of Seattle WA.

A graveside family service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Ranfranz and Vine Reception Center on Saturday April 2, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 pm.

Memorials can be directed to Bethel Lutheran Church music fund.

