Nancy Pauline Socha Halbmaier peacefully passed away on May 24, 2022, at the age of 85, in Zumbrota, Minnesota. She was beloved as a mother, and a gracious and caring presence to all who knew her.

She is survived by four children: Denise (Mark) Stahura of St. Paul, MN, Marc Halbmaier of Cannon Falls, MN, Bruce (Linda Vance) Halbmaier of Green Bay, WI, and Derric (Christy) Halbmaier of Oronoco, MN; and five grandchildren: Eleanor Stahura, and Kaleb, Amy, Anna, and Onna Halbmaier. Her high school sweetheart and husband, Wayne Halbmaier, predeceased her in 2009.

Born May 17, 1937, Minneapolis, Minnesota, she and Wayne spent the first 15 years of their marriage in San Diego. In 1974 they moved to New Hope, Minn., where they remained until moving to Rochester in 2002. She enjoyed singing, playing piano at church, gardening, and sewing. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren.

Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with Wayne. Memorials are preferred to Zumbrota Health Services or Salem Covenant Church. Memorials and cards may be sent to Derric Halbmaier, 710 River Park Place SE, Oronoco, MN 55690.