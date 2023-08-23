Nancy Westberg

age 76, of Rochester, Minnesota, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023, due to cancer. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Nancy is survived by her husband, Dennis of 55 years; her four children, Sonja (Scott), Eric (Christy), Chad (Sarah), and Carl; grandchildren, Cameron, Austin, Nate (Olive), Owen, Lauren, Siri, and Leif; brothers, David and Randy (Delaine); and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, John & Dawn Morstad, and in-laws, Carl & Gladys Westberg. Nancy was raised in Decorah, IA and became a professional sign language interpreter for Rochester Public Schools, the Mayo Clinic, churches, and electoral events. She brought joy through her avid gardening, creative crafting, and exceptional cooking. Nancy was a devout Christian leaving a lasting legacy of sacrificial love and giving. Celebration of Life Service: August 26th, 2023, 10 AM visitation, 11 AM service at Dare’s Funeral Home 805 Main St. NW Elk River, MN, with a luncheon immediately following at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Elk River, MN.

Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com